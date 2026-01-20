Call utilities now to get ahead of energy bills

As Pennsylvania moves into the coldest part of the winter, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is reminding consumers that December electric and natural gas bills are now arriving in mailboxes, and, for some households, those bills may be noticeably higher than expected.

Higher winter energy usage driven by colder weather — combined with energy price changes that took effect in December — can result in significant month-to-month changes in utility bills, even for households that have not experienced affordability challenges in the past. Historically, January and February are the months when home energy bills tend to peak, due largely to increased heating demand.

The PUC is encouraging consumers who are concerned about their utility bills to call their utility company now to discuss available options. Utilities can help customers explore payment arrangements, budget billing, and assistance programs that may help manage winter energy costs before a bill becomes unmanageable.

According to PUC, many households across Pennsylvania are feeling the impact of colder weather and higher winter energy use — including families who may be encountering affordability concerns for the first time and may not know where to turn.

Calling your utility is often the fastest way to get connected with available resources, including customer Assistance Programs (CAPs) offered by utilities for eligible households, budget billing plans that help smooth seasonal highs and lows as well as payment arrangements to avoid service disruption. Utility representatives can also help direct consumers to additional state and local resources.

Consumers struggling with heating bills are also encouraged to explore the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides help with winter heating costs for eligible households. LIHEAP grants can help pay for heating bills and may also provide crisis assistance in certain situations. Information about LIHEAP eligibility and application options is through the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and local assistance offices. Find out more at https://shorturl.at/W3Nro.

With several weeks of winter still ahead, the PUC encourages consumers not to wait if they are concerned about rising energy bills. Weather remains one of the biggest drivers of winter utility costs, and reaching out early can open the door to support and solutions.

Energy efficiency and conservation tips are available at PAPowerSwitch.com and PAGasSwitch.com which also provide educational resources to help consumers better understand their energy use.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission balances the needs of consumers and utilities, ensures safe and reliable utility service at reasonable rates, protects the public interest, educates consumers to make independent and informed utility choices, furthers economic development, and fosters new technologies and competitive markets in an environmentally sound manner.