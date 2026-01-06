DEC: PFAS widespread in communities, nature

PFAS, also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are a class of human-made chemicals that were widely used in various consumer, commercial, and industrial products since the 1940s. These chemicals are resistant to heat, oil, stains, grease, and water.

PFAS were also widely used in large commercial and military applications, including firefighting foam, and continue to play a role in some industrial processes. They do not readily break down naturally in the environment, remain in the human body for a long time, and have been linked to a range of health effects.

As part of New York State’s ongoing response, DEC is taking steps to continue the progress made since 2015 and build upon the state’s commitment to comprehensively assess and address PFAS sources in the environment including: launching a new progress report detailing the state’s leadership in addressing PFAS, releasing a new study detailing the widespread presence of PFAS on the landscape, and launching a new webpage (https://shorturl.at/1nKfx) to provide a one-stop resource about these and other initiatives as well as information about DEC’s multifaceted efforts to address PFAS.

Drinking water represents one of the main pathways for public exposure to PFAS. In 2020, New York State set drinking water standards for public water supplies known as maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) of 10 parts per trillion (10 ppt) each for PFOA and PFOS, with review and input from the New York State Drinking Water Council, which is comprised of regulators, academics, community representatives, and water suppliers that make recommendations to DOH on emerging contaminants in drinking water.

Public water systems in New York must monitor for more than 100 different contaminants on a regular schedule and must report on all PFAS included in the analytical method when they detect any level of PFOA and PFOS to help identify additional unregulated PFAS contaminants that may be present.

However, New York State does not regulate PFAS contaminants in private wells. DOH uses public drinking water standards as guidance when evaluating private well data and recommending actions to reduce exposure. If you have concerns about your private drinking water well, contact the Orange County Health Department at 845-360-6600, to find out if PFAS contamination is present in your area and what steps are recommended.