Disaster relief funds for PA homeowners, renters increase

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) met with state emergency management and government leaders to underscore the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to keeping Pennsylvania communities safe with critical investments in public safety in its recent budget.

In the 2025-2026 budget, the amount of available funding to state agencies for disaster response doubled, going from $20 million to $40 million. The funds are designed to enable those agencies to respond to disasters in the Commonwealth by providing an additional $5 million in funding to the Commonwealth Disaster Recovery Assistance Program (DRAP) to directly support Pennsylvanians in recovery from disasters.

“Increasing the investment in disaster response and recovery is essential to protecting the safety and long-term resilience of communities across Pennsylvania,” PEMA Director Randy Padfield said. “This funding ensures that PEMA and our state agency partners can respond quickly, coordinate resources efficiently, and support impacted families, communities and businesses throughout the response and recovery process.”

The budget earmarks $5 million for the DRAP, which awards grants directly to eligible homeowners and renters who meet lower income thresholds, are uninsured or underinsured, or have not received other local, state, federal, non-governmental, or private aid.

For those who qualify, DRAP grants can be used to repair housing, cover temporary housing and rental expenses, or replace essential personal property.

DRAP provided $153,820 in grants to 27 eligible Somerset County households after devastating flooding damaged homes and destroyed property in May.

PEMA also has been authorized to establish a new Commonwealth Public Assistance program to assist communities recovering from disasters. As the infrastructure damage thresholds to request federal assistance rise, Pennsylvania will stand ready to help eligible municipalities make needed repairs to damaged critical public infrastructure not paid for by insurance or other funding sources.