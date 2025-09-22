Fall Harvest Job Fair comes to town

Explore new opportunities and connect with a diverse range of employers at the Fall Harvest Job Fair hosted by the Pike County Career Center on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, from 10:00 am to 2:00 p.m., at the Career Center, 837 Route 6, Unit 2, Shohola, Pa.

The Fall Harvest Job Fair will feature 15+ regional employers from industries including education, healthcare, hospitality, law enforcement/corrections, sales and more. Attendees will have the chance to meet with employers, learn about open roles, and discuss credentials.

“Job searching can be a challenging and often overwhelming process,” said Career Center Director Cindy DeFebo. “Our office is committed to making the process more accessible and less stressful by connecting employers and job seekers through events like the Fall Harvest Job Fair.”

Admission is free for both employers and job seekers. Employers interested in participating are encouraged to register early, as space is limited. The registration form is available on the Pike County Career Center’s webpage, www.pikepa.org/careercenter.

The Career Center is asking employers to contribute to its mini food pantry. The initiative directly supports unemployed and under-employed individuals in the County who utilize Career Center services. Over the past two months, the pantry has provided assistance to eight families in need.

The Career Center is also available to assist with updating resumes prior to the fair and may also be able to provide professional attire from its clothes closet. To schedule an appointment, contact the office at (570) 296-2909.

For additional information, contact Cindy DeFebo, Career Center Director at (570) 296-2909 or cdefebo@pikepa.org.