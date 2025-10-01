Foundation invests $150K in Warm Line Program

The Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania (FSA NEPA) has been awarded a $150,000 grant from Moses Taylor Foundation to support its Warm Line Program, a growing resource for individuals seeking peer-to-peer support for mental health concerns.

The Warm Line provides a safe, non-crisis space for callers to talk with trained Peer Responders — individuals who use their own lived experiences to listen, encourage, and connect callers with community resources. Callers often reach out for support in managing stress, navigating mild or moderate mental health challenges, or learning about services such as counseling, transportation, or housing.

Since beginning in February 2009, the Warm Line has become an essential part of the region’s human services network. Demand has grown rapidly in recent years, going from 301 calls in 2021-2022 to 2,541 calls in 2024-2025. The dramatic rise in call volume highlights the need for accessible, compassionate support. FSA NEPA expressed enthusiastic appreciation to the grant award announcement.

“Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania is deeply grateful to Moses Taylor Foundation for their generous grant support of our Warmline program. This peer-run mental health support line provides a compassionate and understanding voice for individuals who may be struggling, helping them feel less alone and more connected to care,” said Jessica Ives, FSA NEPA Chief Executive Officer. “Thanks to the Foundation’s partnership, we are able to continue building a community where hope, healing, and support are always just a phone call away. The grant will allow us to create future sustainability and grow within our local community. We are so excited to continue to grow and provide even more support to those who need it most.”

“We are beyond grateful for the very generous grant we have received to help expand our Warm Line program,” added Aimie Voelker, PA 211 NE/Help Line and Warm Line Director. “This unique, peer driven approach to helping those in our community has proven to be a very successful way to avoid further more intensive interventions. We are excited to grow this program so we can be available for even more members of our community in their time of need.”

Founded in 1895, FSA NEPA has served the community for over 130 years with programs that promote stability, safety, and well-being across 20 counties. Moses Taylor Foundation, dedicated to improving health and wellness in Northeastern Pennsylvania, continues its mission by investing in initiatives like Warm Line that expand access to care and strengthen community health.

For more information about the Warm Line, call FSA NEPA at (570) 823-5144 or email families@fsanepa.org.