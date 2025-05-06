Guest Artists this Spring at the ARTery

Milford -- The ARTery Gallery in Milford is pleased to announce new guest members recently accepted for spring.

These types of short-term guest memberships are a great way for artists to try out the gallery experience. Many first-time guests go on to become permanent working members.

Year-round members are very supportive of the ARTery’s guest program because it’s one more way the gallery provides customers with a continual rotation of fresh new ideas.The new displays include the stained glass panels of the late Joan Elste; the Japanese art craft of Harvey Fein; the digital photography of Roger Gottlieb; the pastel and sculpture work of Rosamonde Pinchot; and the fine art photography of David Richard.

Joan Elste graduated from the Pennsylvania College of Fine Art, in Philadelphia, PA. Her stained glass creations at the ARTery includes two rectangular panels; a round, framed panel; and the glass shade of a Tiffany-style lamp. Harvey Fein has been a woodturner for twenty-three years and mechanically inclined from a young age. He adapted his Stubby lathe so that the headstock could move around a fixed cutting point. This gave him access to a world beyond round vessels. When turning became too physically demanding, he turned to working at his bench in plastic and wood--reinterpreting the Japanese art/craft of Kumiko. Roger Gottlieb is a master of the digital format with more than twenty years of photography experience across many genres. His award-winning works have appeared in numerous print publications as well as in local, national and international and on-line galleries in both individual and group shows. Major works have been exhibited in New York; Pennsylvania; Budapest, Hungary; and Barcelona, Spain. David Richard is a fine art photographer, artist and craftsman working in various media -- acrylic, ink, watercolor, resin, pigments, metal, wood, paper, string, yarn, ribbon, and found objects. His mentor and friend of thirty-five years was holistic photographer and artist John Diamond, MD., a pioneer in using photography for healing.

The ARTery Fine Art and Craft Gallery is cooperatively owned and operated, serving the regional artists and art lovers since 1996. The gallery features a wide array of artistic talent ranging from traditional oil, watercolor, printmaking and photography to sculpture, jewelry, textiles, stained glass, pottery, baskets, and collage.Located at 210 Broad St, Milford, PA, in the historic Forest Hall, the gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday through Monday. For inquiries, call 570-409-1234.