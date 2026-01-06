Hoovler begins fourth term

David M. Hoovler began his fourth term as Orange County District Attorney on Tuesday Jan. 6. as he was administered the oath of office by County Clerk Kelly Eskew.

Hoovler has served as the county’s district attorney since 2014.

“My goal in this term remains to deliver justice and keep our communities safe. I will ensure we continue to meet this mandate through technology and information dominance, the targeting of priority crimes, combating fraud and white-collar crimes, training and educating law enforcement and by robust community engagement and outreach,” he said. “I will assign the endlessly talented and experienced prosecutors of the office who have dedicated their careers to public service to represent the people in court. In doing so, I will deploy the resources of the Office to promote public safety so that Orange County can continue to be a safe and prosperous place to live, work and play.”

Named the statewide prosecutor of the year in 2021, Hoovler’s current term will run through 2029.