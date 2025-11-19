Officials serve brunch to support veterans community

In a testament to the belief that caring for veterans is a responsibility shared by the entire community, elected officials from across the region served guests at this year’s “At Your Service Brunch” on Sunday, Nov. 16, lending their support to the Rumshock Veterans Foundation and its growing Veterans Village initiative in Port Jervis.

The brunch, hosted at The Landmark Inn in Warwick, drew bipartisan participation from all levels of government. This year’s attendees included representatives from New York State, Orange County, and several local municipalities, all united in their commitment to expanding housing, services, and community support for veterans in the region.

Among those serving guests were Anthony Jorge (for New York State Sen. James Skoufis), State Assemblyman Karl Brabenec, Orange County Legislator Barry Cheney, Christian Farrell of Orange County Veterans Services Agency, Warwick Town Councilman Russ Kowal, Village of Florida Mayor Dan Harter Jr., Village of Greenwood Lake Mayor Tom Howley, Village of Warwick Mayor Michael Newhard, and Village of Warwick Trustee Mary Collura.

Also present were board members of the Rumshock Veterans Foundation Roxanne Lopilato, Jack Laroe, Manny Tirado, and Vice President Peter Lyons Hall.

Tirado thanked guests for their strong support for Rumshock’s mission, reminding guests of the $400,000 grant first provided by then NYS Sen. Jen Metzger to acquire property, and later the $1 million in federal funding Congressman Pat Ryan secured in 2024 to help launch the Port Jervis Veterans Village.

“No veteran should be without a home in the country they put their lives on the line to defend,” Tirado added.

“Any step we can take to ensure our veterans find safe, comfortable, and affordable housing when they return home is a worthwhile effort,” Brabenec said.

Students in the construction program at the Orange-Ulster BOCES campus, led by instructor Corey Moore, are building the homes in a prefabricated format before their final assembly in Port Jervis. The first three homes are expected to be completed and erected on the site in the coming weeks.

Rumshock Veterans Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. To learn more about activities and the progress of its community, log onto Rumshockvf.org.