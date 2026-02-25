Police investigating shooting at Pike County Islamic Center

Police in Pike County are investigating an incident in which three bullets were fired into the Pike County Islamic Center in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 22.

“Between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 22, three shots were fired into the Pike County Islamic Center while it was unoccupied,” said Chad Stewart, chief of the Eastern Pike Regional Police Department. “The bullets were fired from Mountain Avenue East and travelled into different objects inside the building.”

Stewart said nobody was hurt as the mosque was empty at the time of the shooting and the three bullets have been recovered and are at the state police forensics lab for testing. He added that as of Wednesday afternoon, there were no suspects and no known threats to the mosque prior to the incident.

“The Islamic Center is not open 24 hours a day,” he said. “[There is a police presence] when it’s open during certain timeframes. The neighborhood has been canvassed and any evidence is being analyzed.”

Mohammed Alhomsi, a spokesperson for the Pike County Islamic Center, was worshiping at the mosque with his family Saturday night, hours before the incident.

“Our congregation is shaken but steadfast,” he said. “We appreciate the professionalism and outreach shown by our elected leaders as well as local and state law enforcement during this difficult time. We call on anyone with information about this incident to come forward. our community deserves safety, transparency and justice.”

While the address of the mosque – which opened last year – is Matamoras, it’s located in Westfall Township, where officials have not responded to requests for comment. Matamoras Borough Mayor Cory Homer released a statement due to the center’s proximity to Matamoras.

“My heart goes out to all those affected by the reported incident at the Pike County Islamic Center,” Homer said. “Eastern Pike Regional Police Department and other local agencies are taking these allegations seriously and are working closely to ensure a thorough and transparent investigation. Acts of violence have no place in our community, and we stand united with all residents against hate and fear. We encourage anyone with information to come forward, and law enforcement will share verified updates as they become available.”

On Tuesday, Gov. Josh Shapiro announced he would be at the Pike County Islamic Center Wednesday night.

“Violence targeted at our Muslim neighbors is unacceptable and this attack is particularly painful during the blessed month of Ramadan,” the governor said on Facebook. “I know the Muslim community in Pennsylvania is hurting today. Tomorrow, I’ll be in Pike County to celebrate Ramadan and break fast with the local Muslim community.”

The Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Eastern Pike Regional Police Department at 570-491-4040 or at cadams@eprpd.org.