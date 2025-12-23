Probst helps secure $1.65M in state grants

On Dec. 18, State Rep. Tarah Probst announced that $1.65 million in state funding has been awarded to benefit multiple community projects and local organizations.

The funding was approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority through the state’s Local Share Account program, which is derived from the taxes paid by Pennsylvania casinos.

“It’s critical that we continue to invest in projects that support local organizations and that will make our region a better place to live. I’m dedicated to continuing to fight for these crucial investments in our communities,” said Probst, D-Monroe/Pike.

Probst said the grants include:

* $500,000 to the Pocono Center for the Arts toward building renovations to create a center for the visual and performing arts.

* $280,000 to the Smithfield Sewer Authority toward the Phase III extension of the sanitary sewer system along Seven Bridge Road.

* $145,212 to Middle Smithfield Township to improve accessibility to the Community and Cultural Center.

* $33,334 to the Rotary Foundation of the Greater Poconos to be used toward the purchase of equipment for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program and the Finance Education & Asset Building program in East Stroudsburg.

Probst also worked with state Rep. Maureen Madden to secure several LSA grants, including:

* $155,400 to the Brodhead Creek Regional Authority to rehabilitate two water storage tanks in Stroud Township and another $140,490 grant to purchase leak detection and monitoring equipment in Stroud Township, Stroudsburg Borough and Pocono Township.

* $150,000 to Suburban Emergency Medical Services to purchase powered stair chairs for ambulances.

* $137,818 to Middle Smithfield Township to create a new township park on land that currently has their Roads Department Garage and another $50,000 grant for the Resica Falls Road Sanitary Sewer Extension project.

Probst and Madden also acquired $63,750 from the Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program to be used toward the Stroud Region Comprehensive Recreation, Park and Open Space Plan.

All of the grants are distributed by the CFA board, an independent state agency that was created to administer Pennsylvania’s economic development programs.