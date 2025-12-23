Public input hearings for proposed water rate changes

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has scheduled a series of in-person and telephone hearings in January to gather public input on proposed rate increases by Pennsylvania American Water Company (PAWC) for both its water and wastewater service.

PAWC proposes an overall increase of $168.7 million (approximately 14.6%) in total annual operating revenues for water and wastewater service. As proposed, PAWC customers would have seen the following rate changes:

* For a typical residential water customer using 3,263 gallons a month, an increase ranging from $2.73 per month to $27.77 per month, an increase between 9.8% and 41.14%, depending on their service area.

* For a typical wastewater customer using 3,164 gallons a month, an increase ranging from $0 per month to $26.29 per month, an increase between 0% and 54.14%, depending on their service area.* For customers with combined stormwater and wastewater systems, an increase of approximately $20 per month.

The Commission voted unanimously to suspend and investigate the proposed changes on Dec. 4. PAWC serves approximately 682,000 water customers and 97,000 wastewater customers in 37 counties across the Commonwealth.

A final PUC decision on PAWC’s rate increase requests is due by Aug. 13, 2026.

One of the eight in-person hearings will be held in Lackawanna County on Thursday Jan. 15 at Scranton University’s Brennan Hall on the fifth floor, 320 Madison Ave., Scranton. The first hearing will begin at 1 p.m. and the second will start at 6 p.m.

To participate in a telephonic public input hearing, call 866-675-4281 and enter PIN number 85057514. Next, speak your name when prompted, and press # to be connected to the hearing.

Individuals wishing to testify at a telephonic public input hearing should pre-register by emailing sumjayakum@pa.gov or calling 717-787-4972 by 4 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2026. Failure to pre-register could result in you not being called to testify by the PUC Judges.

If an interpreter is needed, please pre-register as soon as possible. If you register too close to the hearing date, we may not have enough time to arrange for an interpreter. If you request an interpreter, we will make every reasonable effort to have one present.

The TTY-based Telecommunications Relay Service number for persons who are deaf or hearing-impaired is 1-800-654-5988.

Contact the Pennsylvania Office of Consumer Advocate toll free at 1-800-684-6560 or by email at consumer@paoca.org for more information. Small businesses can contact the Office of Small Business Advocate at 717-783-2525 or osba@pa.gov.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission balances the needs of consumers and utilities; ensures safe and reliable utility service at reasonable rates; protects the public interest; educates consumers to make independent and informed utility choices; furthers economic development; and fosters new technologies and competitive markets in an environmentally sound manner.