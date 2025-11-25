PUC energy supply prices set to change on Dec. 1

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is alerting consumers that energy supply prices for all PUC-regulated electric utilities will adjust on Dec 1. Pike County Light & Power is estimated to go from 10.1923 to 11.21 ¢/kWh, which is a 9.9% increase.

As the winter heating season approaches, the cost of electricity can account for more than half of a typical customer bill, the PUC urges consumers who are worried about winter heating bills to act early and call utilities now to discuss affordability options and assistance programs that will help them to stay connected.

Consumers should understand what they are paying for energy supply costs, either through default service from their utility or a contract with a competitive energy supplier.

To help consumers prepare for colder months, the PUC encourages everyone to:

Review your utility bills. Understand your current rate and usage — and how colder weather can increase demand.

Don’t wait to call. If you’re worried about paying your bill, contact your utility now to ask about assistance programs or payment plans.

Ask about affordability programs. Utilities offer programs like CAPs, budget billing, and hardship funds that can reduce your monthly costs.

4. Make small energy-saving changes. Lower your thermostat by one or two degrees, check furnace filters, and seal drafts — small actions that add up.

5. Explore energy-saving tools. Log onto PAPowerSwitch.com and PAGasSwitch.com for energy tips, shopping options, and more ways to save. In most areas of Pennsylvania, consumers can choose who supplies their electricity – based on price or other factors, such as renewable energy.