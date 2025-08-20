Rabies precautions urged

A raccoon tested positive for rabies last week after being reported for strange behavior near the Smithfield Beach commercial launch. The park urges visitors who have had physical contact with wildlife to notify park staff and seek medical attention immediately.

Rabies is a viral disease that is spread through saliva during a bite, scratch, or mucus membrane contact with an infected animal. Rabies is very preventable in humans with proper medical care given shortly after an exposure to the rabies virus, but it’s almost always fatal if untreated before disease develops.

Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is working with National Park Service Office of Health and Safety and Wildlife Health Branch to protect the health and safety of visitors and wildlife in the park by testing sick or dead wildlife and notifying the public when rabies is detected in the park.

The best way to avoid rabies is to keep your distance from wildlife. Observe all wildlife from a safe and respectful distance and never pick up or touch a wild animal. Park visitors with pets should ensure that all rabies vaccinations are up to date and should discuss any wildlife bites with their veterinarian. As always, pets in the park must be on a 6-foot leash at all times.

A reminder: Pets are not allowed at the Dingmans Falls Visitor Center and Recreation Site, (including the boardwalk trail) or Smithfield Beach and Milford Beach between Memorial Day and Labor Day (except when launching and retrieving vessels at the designated launch sites or when accessing the McDade trailhead for the purpose of utilizing the trail).

For more information on rabies prevention and control, log onto www.cdc.gov/rabies.