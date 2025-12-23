Turkey Trot raises funds, donations for local pantries

The Delaware Valley High School Cross Country Team held its 13th Annual Turkey Trot 5K run/walk before Thanksgiving to raise money for local food pantries and the cross country team. Three hundred and nine runners/walkers came out to navigate the 3.1 mile cross country course and finish on the stadium track.

John Russo, 22, of Milford was the first Overall Male with a time of 17:12 and Tiffany Leventhal, 44, of Honesdale was the first Overall Female with a time of 19:43. KeyFood Marketplace donated frozen turkeys for their first place finishes.

The participants were very generous with their donations of non-perishable food items, which filled 22 large boxes with food donations. These items were distributed to the Ecumenical Food Pantry of Pike County and the Holy Trinity Food Pantry in Dingmans Ferry. A portion of the proceeds from the race were also donated to both food pantries.

”The cross country team would like to thank the race registrants for supporting our 5Krun/walk,” a team representative said. “We would also like to extend our sincere appreciation for the generous support of all of our sponsors from the tri-state area and the parents and student volunteers that assisted to make this event a success.”

Dates have not yet been announced, but the 14th annual DV Turkey Trot will be held sometime in November 2026.