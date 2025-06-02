Bruce Wieder, 80 of Dingmans Ferry, Pa. passed away May 29, 2025, at Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis, N.Y. He retired from the property service department at Bristol Glen Nursing Home, Newton, NJ. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran serving from 1965 to 1968.

The son of the late George and Helen (Henion) Ridner, he was born January 1, 1945, in Ogdensburg, NJ. He was married to the late Carol A. (Rowe) Wieder.

Bruce leaves behind six children: Janine Mackerley, Shaun Wieder, Mark Wieder, Kevin Wieder, Christopher Jennings, Theresa Finnegan; 23 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Frank Jennings, III, two brothers and one sister.

Calling hours will be held at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. on Monday, June 2, 2025, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on June 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. with Rev. Keith Raser officiating. The burial will take place at Tranquility Cemetery, Tranquility, N.J. on Tuesday, June 3, 3035 at 11 a.m.

Memorial donations may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America by visiting (https://vva.org/) or the Wounded Warrior Project by visiting (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/).

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).