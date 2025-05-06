Elizabeth Logan Wood (Croyle) of Warwick, NY, passed away peacefully on April 24, 20. She was 86 years old.

Born in Summit, NJ, Aug. 20, 1938, she was the daughter of Joseph L. and Frances L. (née Compton) Wood.

Elizabeth loved life and was an active participant in all the opportunities it presented her. She loved people and enjoyed striking up a conversation with almost anyone. She laughed easily and often, and shared tears with those who were down. She was caring and compassionate, qualities that were developed through her own life trials.

Elizabeth grew up in Chatham, NJ and Setauket, NY. She was affectionately called “Lillybud” by family and close friends due to her delicate constitution and timid disposition as a child. She often recalled happy times playing house with “doll babies” with her sister JoAnn, who was a dear and admired presence in her life. On Long Island, she loved boating, swimming and water skiing in the Sound. The family lived in the picturesque miller’s cottage near The Mill House where she had many happy memories as a teenager in the 50’s. She was an excellent dancer and could sock hop “The Lindy” to “Rock Around the Clock” right into her last years.

Elizabeth began her early adult life in Suffern, NY where she lived for 38 years with her then husband Ronald Croyle. She delighted in making her home beautiful and reading to her young daughters. As they grew she became involved in volunteer work at Good Samaritan Hospital. She earned her AA in Psychology at Rockland Community College and went on to become a board member for the Mental Health Association of Rockland County. She also volunteered at Saint Dominic’s Home in Blauvelt, NY, supporting emotionally challenged children. She was a devout Christian and for many years she served as a deacon at the Suffern Presbyterian Church.

Elizabeth had a pivotal spiritual experience in the mid 70’s that would inform the rest of her life. She attended Bible studies and sang in church choirs, activities that provided much comfort as she struggled with depression.

Despite her vulnerabilities, Elizabeth had the good fortune to regularly play tennis and golf, and she walked miles every day. She deeply loved the outdoors, nature, and stood in awe of beautiful old trees. She loved Christmas and made it magical for her family with a combination of reverence and all the festive trimmings. In the summer, a standout was her incomparable peach pie– homemade crust and all. For a time, she took up oil painting and also stitched many beautiful needlepoint pieces.

Elizabeth became a grandmother of seven through the 80’s, and early 90’s. She made weekly visits to play with the Warwick, NY, bunch, and often traveled to Lancaster, PA, to be with the other two. These children were the apple of her eye and she developed strong memories and ties with them. At her request she was called “Grandmother,” and they loved her very much.

In 2000, she moved to Sun City Center, FL,to start a new life. There, she purchased a lovely home and made many good friends. But her heart was with her family and her visits back to NY were bittersweet.

In 2017, following a diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease, Elizabeth felt it was time to move back north where she settled in Warwick. True to form, she found ways to volunteer her time. She developed relationships with the sick and elderly at Schervier Nursing Home, and became a member of the Calvary Baptist Church. There she found a warm community of support, and dove deeper into her faith. During this time she also found great satisfaction in completing detailed coloring book pieces. Her pencils became tools for expressing her appreciation for beauty and she took great pleasure in giving dozens of pictures away.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughters Ree Anne Davies of Warwick and Jane Wood Berlingeri and her husband JD of Medford, Oregon; son-in-law Dwight Davies of Maybrook, NY; Grandchildren: Joseph Davies of Beverly, MA, Beau Davies and his wife Crystal of Warwick, Merrily Davies and her husband Randy of Warwick, Tyler Kreider of Berlin, Germany, Hans Kreider of Olympia, WA, James Davies and his wife Caitlin of Woodbine, MD, Sam Davies and his wife Emily of Cornwall-on-Hudson; and 13 great grandchildren; Sisters JoAnn Nichols of Front Royal, VA and Nancy Kunzler and her husband John of Sun City, FL ; Nephews: Michael Collins of Charlottesville, VA, Joseph Collins of Mardella, MD, David Kunzler of Mount Sinai, NY, and Rob Kunzler of East Setauket, NY. She is predeceased by a brother, David Wood.

Visitation will be on Monday, May 5,, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick., A funeral service will be at 4:00 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Association.

Elizabeth will be laid to rest at Prospect Hill in Front Royal, Virginia near her ancestors, beloved great aunts, and her family of origin.

