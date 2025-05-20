Student trustee named

The newest student member of East Stroudsburg University’s Council of Trustees (COT), Ainslee Green, received the oath of office on Wednesday, May 14 from COT Chairperson, L. Patrick Ross ’67.

Green is a junior majoring in biology from White Haven. In her role as a member of ESU’s COT, Green joins the body that represents ESU and is responsible to make recommendations to the chancellor regarding critical University decisions such as the appointment and reviews of the president, and the approval of the University budget, new academic programs, contracts, and fees other than tuition.