Students of the month for March

Delaware Valley High School has selected the March Students of the Month.

These students have shown exceptional academic, vocational or athletic performance during the month of March and are being recognized by the staff and administrators of the school.

Each of these students received a Delaware Valley Warrior Nation T-shirt from administration and their names will be displayed on the school announcement board during the month of April.

(Left to right: back row)

Peyton LaRocco, grade 12, Athlete of the Month, son of Jennifer LaRocco of Shohola

Ava Kraszewski, grade 12, Athlete of the Month, daughter of Kurt and Jacqueline Kraszewski of Milford

Bennett Nielsen, grade 12, Student of the Month, son of Scott and Cheryl Nielsen of Milford

(Left to right: front row)

Kaylee Hutman, grade 12, Fine Arts Student of the Month, daughter of Lisa Hutman of Milford

Rhyanne Rettinger, grade 10, Student of the Month, daughter of Jeff and Colleen Rettinger of Milford

Genessa Lester, grade 9, Student of the Month, daughter of Paula Coke of Dingmans Ferry

Not pictured:

Grace Stevens, grade 11, Student of the Month, daughter of Mark and Debra Stevens of Milford

Layla Hickok, grade 10, Career Tech Student of the Month, daughter of Johnny and Nancy Hickok of Dingmans Ferry

Eddie Gordon, grade 10, Achievement Award, son of Grace Biscardi of Matamoras