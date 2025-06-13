Tri-state area scholarships recently awarded

Grey Towers Heritage Association (GTHA) announced the recipients of the 2025 Pinchot Legacy Scholarships.

Josephine Nuzzo of Kittatinny Regional High School in Newton N.J., Gino Gualandi of Delaware Valley High School in Milford, and Lila Shelton of Pocono Mountain East High School in Swiftwater, Pa. were each awarded $1500

In the fall, Nuzzo will major in Environmental Studies at Lafayette College. Gualandi will attend the attend the N.J. Institute of Technology and major in Actuarial Science, and Shelton plans to major in Civil and Environmental Engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

During the early 20th century, James and Gifford Pinchot used their estate at Grey Towers and the surrounding environs to develop conservation leaders and formulate conservation principles. In an effort to continue this Pinchot legacy, the Legacy Scholarship was created to support the pursuit of new ideas, strategies, and solutions in the fields of natural resources, science, economics, education, and social sciences.

“The scholarships, awarded annually, are made possible through public support of the Heritage Association’s Candlelight Finger Bowl Legacy Scholarship Dinner,” Mary Somma, GTHA board member and chair of Education & Scholarship Programs said. “The event is reflective of the types of dinners the Pinchots and their guests enjoyed at the unique outdoor water-filled dining table at their Grey Towers home in Milford.”

The next Legacy Scholarship Dinner is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 5. Details and tickets are available at https://greytowers.org/event/candlelight-dinner-at-the-finger-bowl-legacy-scholarship-fundraiser/. All proceeds support the scholarship fund. Tickets are limited and available to Heritage Association members first. Non-members are invited to purchase tickets beginning June 23.

Candidates for the 2026 Pinchot Legacy Scholarships are encouraged to apply beginning Nov. 3, 2025. Eligibility and requirements will be posted at www.greytowers.org/legacyscholarship/.

The Grey Towers Heritage Association supports the U.S. Forest Service and is dedicated to conservation and building community through a wide array of public events, tours and historic preservation initiatives at Grey Towers National Historic Site in Milford, Pa. For information, log onto www.greytowers.org.

(1,2) From left: Jeff McQuaid, GTHA Vice President, Gino Gualandi, and Joseph Koloski, GTHA Forest Service director.

(3) From left: Kristine Cochrane, Public Service Staff Officer at GTHA, Lila Shelton of Pocono Mountain East High School, and Jeff McQuaid, GTHA Vice President.