Jeffrey Moeller Jr., a beloved husband, father, son and brother, tragically passed away as the result of an act of violence on Saturday, June 14, 2025, while working at a job he took great pride in. He was 44.

Born on July 15, 1980, in Suffern, N.Y., Jeffrey was the son of Jeffrey Moeller and Linda Sue Gregor. He was a resident of Scranton, Pa., where he built a life rooted in dedication to his family and community.

Jeffrey is survived by his loving wife, Keisha Moeller; his three cherished daughters, Olivia Marie (11), Carter Grace (8) and Peyton Linda (6); his father, Jeffrey Moeller; his brother, Gary Moeller; and his sister, Christina Moeller-Baxter.

He will be remembered for his warm heart and deep love he held for his family.

A celebration of Jeffrey’s life will be held at a later date, which will be announced. Private burial will take place at the Seamanville Cemetery in Monroe, N.Y.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service; (845) 477-8240 or go online to zmmemorials.com.