June Housby

It is with great sorrow and bittersweet gratitude that the family of June Lee Housby reports her passing on Friday, May 30, 2025, at her home in Milford, Pa.

June was a former resident of Tranquility, N.J.

The daughter of the late Eugene and Ruth (McCreery) Hamilton, June was born on June 15, 1934, in Jersey City, N.J.

During high school, June met the love of her life, William Housby, who she later married on March 26, 1955, at the Boonton Methodist Church. Together, they raised four children and welcomed four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Her family was the beacon of her happiness.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Melissa Lee Rowe, Mark William Housby, Timothy John Housby and his wife Maria and Melinda Lee Housby; grandchildren Jeffrey Daniel Schick Jr, Rebecca Lee Halbig and Alicia Michele Housby and great granddaughter Addelyn Lee Halbig.

She was preceded in death by her husband William, her granddaughter, Heather Lynn Schick, daughter-in-law Patricia Ann Housby, son-in-law Richard Herman Rowe, and her brothers Eugene W. Hamilton, Jr., and Guy B. Hamilton, Sr.

Burial was private at the Tranquility Cemetery, Tranquility, N.J.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in honor of June.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).