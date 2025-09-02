Albert R. Guensch, 92, of Montague, N.J. passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025. He was the beloved husband of the late Jutta Tautenhahn Guensch.

Albert served honorably in the U.S. Army, achieving the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3 during his distinguished military career. He received numerous awards and decorations for his service. A proud Vietnam Veteran, he retired after 25 years of service as an electronics engineer. Following his military career, Albert continued working for the U.S. Government until his retirement in 2001.

During his time in 1965, in Bangkok, Vietnam, he began a fund drive to raise money for a building for children. In December of 1967 the St. Louis Hospital Orphanage was dedicated and opened. It continues to serve children today.

He is survived by his brother, Ronald Guensch of Berlin, Md.; two daughters Karin Cacicedo of Eugene, Ore., and Pamela Schiller of Greentown, Pa.; one son Albert Guensch II of Montague, N.J.; grand daughter Kristina Tate and her husband Josh; great-grand daughter Gabriella Fehrs; great-grandson Nathan Tate and Malcom Fehrs of Tallahassee, Fla.; grandson Stephen Schiller of Neptune, N.J. and grand daughter Melissa Fortney and her husband Mark; great-grand children Charlotte and Hudson Fortney of Lexington, Ga.

Albert had a passion for colleting German stamps, coins, and baseball cards. He also enjoyed compiling a genealogy book of the family tree.

Albert was a parishioner of St. James the Greater Church, Montague, N.J., and St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Sandyston, N.J. He lectured and prayed the Roary in both churches. He was a member of the Knight of Columbus and Legion of Mary.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Sandyston, NJ on October 6, 2025 at 11 AM with Rev. Wayne Varga officiating.

Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date.

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W. Harford St Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).