Our beloved mother, Amelia Oriti passed away on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, at Delaware Valley Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Matamoras, Pa. She was 90 years old. The daughter of the late Alfonso and Rafaela (Clemente) Ricciardi, she was born on Aug. 26, 1935, in Bronx, N.Y.

Amelia worked as a nurse for over 42 years at Montefiore Hospital in Bronx, N.Y. She was a member of Our Lady of Angels Church. Amelia was an active member of the Mothers Guild to which she volunteered for services in her children’s school, Our Lady of Angels.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Tina Crane and her husband, Daniel, of Yonkers, N.Y., Nancy Pietrangolare and her husband, Harry, of Highland Mills, N.Y., and Joseph Oriti and his wife, Gina, of Somers, N.Y.; her brother Al Ricciardi of Fla.; as well as six grandchildren: Danielle, Lauren, Christopher, Dana, Joseph, and Nicholas; and seven great-grandchildren: Michael, Matthew, Victoria, Charlotte, Hunter, Wyatt, and Lucia; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Amelia was predeceased by her loving husband Charles, her brother Ralph Ricciardi, and her sister Marie Romeo.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at Smith, Seaman, & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 11th at St. Anastasia Church, 110 Route 17M, Harriman, N.Y, followed by entombment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Bronx, NY.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105

Arrangements made by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc., 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, N.Y. 10950; (845) 782-8185.