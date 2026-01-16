Angela Filone was born in Pittston, Pa. She was born to parents Carol (Musto) and Joseph Fiume.

As a child, Angela enjoyed playing sports and games with her five beloved sisters, and her cousins.

She graduated from Pittston High, where she excelled in her high school classes.

Following graduation, she moved to New York City where she worked for Arthur Murray. At the Arthur Murray dance studios, she became a talented dancer, played the piano and would sing so beautifully that they recorded her voice.

She loved New York and once thought she would never leave.

However, fate came calling and she moved to Pennsylvania where she married Tony Filone, the love of her life.

His love for cooking and the restaurant business became her life. She was a hard-working businesswoman and helped set the pace for other women entrepreneurs in her family. They worked hard, building a restaurant and resort which would become one of the notable getaways in the Poconos.

In the office she was a skillful accountant and knew her way around the first personal computers. For almost 50 years, she and her sister Helene ran the Dona Helene Salon in Milford, also hosting fashion shows at the restaurant where ladies would model the latest fashion which she would shop for in New York City for the gift shop and boutique she operated.

She spent her Sundays making homemade sauce, a secret recipe she would credit to “a little from her mom” and “a little from Tony’s recipes”. We would gather around the dinner table enjoying her sauce and macaroni while she told us stories which often made us laugh. When not working, she passed time riding horses, painting, and playing the piano.

She is survived by Helene Brigani, AnnMarie Manta, Rosemary Imbergamo, nieces Rose Marie Timchack, Carol Burgio-Rizzo, Michelene Gardner, Debbie Kieffer, Linda Manta Fanelli, Michele Manta Abromovage, (all the nieces children) and Pamela Brigani Duncan who she was living with along with her husband Thomas Duncan and sons Christopher and Michael Duncan. She was preceded in death by her husband Anthony Filone and sisters Jennifer Burgio and Lucille Pitarra.

Memorial contributions may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital and Residential Home Health Care group of Pike County charity, in memory of Angela M. Filone.

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, Pa; www.stroyanfuneralhome.com.