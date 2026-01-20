Anthony P. Diorio

On Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, our loving father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend, Anthony Patrick Diorio, passed away at home.

The son of Patsy and Nina (Ramazio) Diorio, Anthony was born on June 11, 1933, in Fairlawn, N.J. He was married Edith “Edie” (Broseman) Diorio and faithfully remained by her side until her passing in 2019.

Anthony was a veteran, serving as a Sergeant in the Marine Corp. from 1953 – 1956 at the time of the Korean War and received the National Defense Service Medal for Good Conduct.

Prior to his retirement, Anthony was the Co-Owner and Operator of Max Construction in Ringwood, New Jersey. Anthony had a wonderful community of friends he adored and loved the outdoors to go fishing and hunting.

Left to cherish his memory are his brother Patsy Diorio and his wife Josephine; children, Toni Ann Diorio, Michael Diorio, Paula Goldsberry, Richard Diorio and Tanya Diorio; stepchildren, Susanne Duffy and her husband William, Kathleen Allen and her husband Patrick and Greg Smith and his wife Eva; grandchildren, Garrett Goldsberry and his companion Randie Blanchard, Brooke Goldsberry and Carli Diorio, Sean, Corey and Cole Duffy, Emma and Alexis Allen, Zoë-Scott Smith as well as great-grandchildren; Gavin, Gunnar and Gabe Goldsberry.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26, 2026 at Saint Vincent de Paul Church, 101 Saint Vincent Drive, Milford, Pa. 18337 with Reverend John Boyle officiating.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pennsylvania 18337; www.stroyanfuneralhome.com.