Arlene J. Moglia

Arlene Judd Moglia, 89, of Celebration Villa of Nittany Valley, State College, Pa. and formerly of Milford, Pa., passed away on Oct. 26, 2025, surrounded by love.

Born Nov. 9, 1935, in Port Jervis, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Philip and Frances Ayers Judd.

Arlene graduated from Milford High School. On May 6, 1956, she married Emil J. Moglia, who preceded her in death on Sept. 16, 2024. She was a stay-at-home mom while her daughters were young. As they grew, she worked in the family restaurant, The Evergreen, helping Emil in the kitchen.

Arlene was a loving wife and devoted mother. She had a quick wit and enjoyed a good laugh.

Arlene is survived by her daughter, Lynn Lasek and her grandson, Ryan Wilson; nephews and nieces and several longtime friends. Arlene was preceded in death by her younger daughter, Lori Moglia (April 9, 2014) and her son-in-law, George Lasek (Aug. 23, 2024)

Arlene was a member of the Milford United Methodist Church. For many years, she volunteered with the “crafty ladies” group making items to sell at the annual holiday craft fests.

There was no visitation. A private Graveside Service was in Milford Cemetery with Rev. Jennifer Lovallo officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Arlene’s memory are suggested to Pike County Humane Society P.O. Box 255 Milford, Pa. 18337.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).