Brenda J. Benson

Brenda Joyce Benson, 83, of Milford, Pa., passed away surrounded by her loving family and friend and nurses aid (Donna Quick) on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025 at home.

Brenda was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

She was retired from her career in the Medical Records department of Sussex Hospital, Sussex, N.J.

Spending time with Her family was her greatest joy.

Brenda was an amazing “nan” to her beautiful grandchildren, Bailey Davis, Jenny Hurst (Ryan) and Katie Pfeifer and great grandchildren, Emma June & Ashton, whom she adored.

Brenda had many lovely friends and neighbors who will miss her dearly.

The daughter of the late George F. and Jennie A. (Bailey) Outer, she was born June 20, 1942, in Sussex, N.J.

Brenda leaves behind to forever cherish her memories, four children, Gordon E. Benson Jr. (Denise), Kathy L. Davis (Butch), Tammy Rath (Steve) and Belinda Benson and many nieces and nephews including “Steven Outer.”

Brenda was predeceased by her loving brothers, George, Robert and Donald and her nephew “Skip.”

Brenda’s children are so thankful for the kind & caring Hospice nurses who helped care for their precious Mama.

Services will be private with a future memorial to be held to honor and remember our loving and beautiful mother.