Carla D. Bogert, 54, of Milford, Pa. entered into eternal rest with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025.

Carla was a substitute teacher in the Delaware Valley School District. She was an active member of the Milford Bible Church, Milford, Pa. where she coordinated the local Operation Christmas Child collection activities. Carla also enjoyed crocheting blankets for loved ones and for community charities.

The daughter of Carl and Estelle (Ray) Burdick, she was born June 23, 1971 in Utica, N.Y. She was married to David Bogert, Jr. on Aug. 24, 1996 in Hamilton, N.Y.

Carla leaves behind to cherish her memory; husband David; two daughters: Laura and Olivia Bogert; Father Carl Burdick; sisters Dianna Weaver and Erin Kobler.

Viewing will be held at Milford Bible Church, 110 Foxcroft Dr., Milford, Pa. on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025, from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Milford Bible Church, Milford, Pa. on Oct. 1, 2025, at 5 p.m.

Memorial donations in Carla’s memory may be made to any ALS organization if you would like.

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).