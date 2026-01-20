Charles D. Slater

Charles David Slater, 80, of Milford, Pa., passed away on Jan. 14, 2026. Born on Dec. 21, 1945, in Passaic, N.J., he built a life rooted in devotion, resilience, and love.

Charles is survived by his wife of 45 years, Julia Slater, and his children Raymond (Alanna) Slater, Juliet (Luis) Minga, DeeAnn Brannigan, David Slater, and Charles Slater, Jr. He is also remembered with love for his late children, John Slater and Darlene Slater, as well as his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought him endless joy.

Charles had a deep affection for old cars and trucks, and any gathering that brought good food and family together. He adored his dogs and found comfort in the simple, steady rhythms of home. A self‑made man who was always willing to lend a helping hand, he made sure his family was cared for, supported, and surrounded by love.

Known for his humor, warmth, and generous heart, Charles was a wonderful father and a natural jokester who could brighten any room. His legacy lives on in the love he gave, the strength he showed, and the countless memories he created with those who were fortunate enough to know him.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International Myeloma Foundation for continued cancer research: www.myeloma.org.