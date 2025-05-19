Christopher Howard Smith, 63 of Dingman Township, passed away, Wednesday, May 14, at home. The son of Howard and Kathleen (Selneck) Smith, he was born July 10, 1961 in Port Jervis, NY.

Christopher is survived by his father Howard Smith; three brothers: Jeffrey Smith of Milford, Clark Smith and his wife Traci of Pittston, Allen Smith and his wife Annette Weygant of Barryville, NY and many nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, PA on Tuesday, May 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on May 20, 2025 at 8 p.m. with Rev. Keith Raser officiating.

Burial will take place in Milford Cemetery, Dingman Township, Pa at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, Milford, PA (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).