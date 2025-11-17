It is with great sadness that the family of David E. Greening reports his unexpected passing on May 19, 2025 in Milford, Pa. He was 72 years old.

The son of the late Joseph and Josephine Hotalen Greening, David was born on Nov. 3, 1952 in Milford, Pa. He was employed at the Pike County Administration Building for 17 years until his retirement in 2020. He was well-known at Turkey Hill in Milford where he worked for many years. He was a great storyteller and had many friends. He will surely be missed.

He is survived by his brothers, Richard Belly Greening, Glenn Beverly Greening, and George Greening, all of Milford. His sister Jennie Matt Klotz of Sparrow Bush, N.Y. and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Ted Greening and Eddy Greening; his sisters Sylvia Dain and Verna Greening; sisters-in-law Barbara Greening and Lynn Greening; and Nephew Alex Dain.

Funeral arrangements will be made at the convenience of the family.