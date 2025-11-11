Doris A. Zimmerman

Doris Ann Zimmerman was born on Oct. 28, 1941, in Bedford County, Pa., to Percy and Effie Bussard. She passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus, whom she faithfully served and cherished all her life.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Effie Bussard; her brother, Richard Bussard and her beloved daughter, Barbara Greening.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Pete Bollman; her son and daughter-in-law, David and Holly Zimmerman; her daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Darrel Sutton; and her son-in-law, George Greening.

She also leaves behind a legacy of love in her grandchildren: Sarah and Valarie Bennett, Michael Greening, Devin, Trevor and Kasey Sutton, Hayley, Corey and Dawn Greth, and Elijah Zimmerman. Doris was the beloved aunt of countless nieces and nephews who she cherished.

Doris lived a life of quiet strength and unwavering faith. Her smile lit up every room. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by her family, friends, and church community.

“Well done, good and faithful servant.” - Matthew 25:21

Friends may call at the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. 18337 on Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial will follow at the Milford Cemetery, Milford, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Doris’s memory may be made to VITAS Hospice at https://shorturl.at/YDran.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).