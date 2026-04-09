Doris Mooney (née Moher) passed away on March 31, 2026, after a brief illness.

Doris was predeceased by her devoted husband, James Mooney Sr.; her daughter, Mary Mooney; and her son, James Mooney Jr.

She is survived by her daughter, Julia Goulding (Bernard); her daughter-in-law, Susan Mooney; her grandsons, James Mooney III (Lisa) and Patrick Mooney; her granddaughter, Katherine Altieri (David); and her cherished great-granddaughters, Caroline, Madeleine, and Olivia Altieri.

Doris lived a life defined by service, intellect, and devotion to others. She worked as a teacher, real estate agent and her greatest impact was felt through her tireless volunteer work and advocacy on behalf of those less fortunate. She gave generously of her time, talent and energy and was always strove to make a difference in her community.

She will be remembered for her sharp intelligence, deep love of family, unwavering loyalty to the New York Yankees and her biting wit that endeared her to those who knew her.

A celebration of Doris’s life will be held on Saturday, April 11, 2026, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 200 East High Street, Milford, Pa., with Rev. Joseph Manarchuck officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Doris’s memory to Pike County Development, Inc., 107 W. Ann Street, Milford, PA 18337.