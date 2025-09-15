Dr. Francis A. Simpson

Francis A. Simpson, (aka Frank or “Ol’ Doc”) of Port Jervis, N.Y., born in 1930 in Huguenot, N.Y. to Willis H. Simpson, Sr. and Stella (Tarkett) Simpson, passed away peacefully surrounded by family while listening to his favorite big band musician, Glenn Miller, on Sept. 12, 2025 at the age of 95 years. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and pillar of his community. He was a force to be reckoned with, always striving to enhance the lives and well being of Port Jervis residents, especially their four legged friends.

Throughout his life he distinguished himself by his kindness, quiet strength, and dedication to his family and neighbors. He devoted many years to his profession, Veterinary Medicine, and was known for his integrity, his willingness to help others, and an unfailing sense of responsibility to his community. And, as everyone knows, he had a huge disdain for overweight dogs.

A graduate of Port Jervis High School, Frank pursued his higher education at Cornell University, ultimately earning his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. Along with his time at Cornell Frank joined the ROTC leading to his proud service with the US Army. Not one to stray far from his roots, he returned to Port Jervis to establish his practice which he ran for 49 years, and is now known as Tri-State Veterinary Medical Group.

A longtime member of the Deerpark Reformed Church, Frank was deeply engaged in civic and community life. He served as former Chairman of both the Orange County and Town of Deerpark Planning Boards. He was also an active member of the Neversink Valley Grange #1530, the Orange County Chamber of Commerce, the Orange County Citizens Foundation, the Orange County Planning Federation, and the Neversink Valley Area Museum.

He married his life-long sweetheart, Lois Hasbrouck, with whom he was happily married for over 62 years. Together, they raised their family and built lasting friendships. Doc founded the Neversink Valley Area Museum to support his passion for the Delaware & Hudson Canal and the history of Port Jervis. He was a founding member of the Port Jervis Humane Society and an active member of local politics. His commitment to the betterment of Port Jervis was only surpassed by his love for his family.

Doc is survived by his children Bruce Simpson, Sheri Emery (Bob), and Lisa Szydlow (Kenneth); grandchildren Samantha Heffernan (Michael), Thomas Emery (Kayla), Benjamin, Nathan and Emma Szydlow, as well as beloved nieces, nephews, and friends who will carry forward his memory. He was preceded in death by his wife Lois, his brother Willis Simpson, Jr., and his sister-in-law Patricia Simpson.

A visitation will take place on Tuesday Sept. 16 from 4 to 7:00 p.m. at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home 154 East Main St., Port Jervis N.Y.

The family will receive guests on Wednesday Sept. 17 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.at the Funeral Home and a Funeral Service will commence 12:00 p.m.at the Funeral Home. A private burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Humane Society of Port Jervis/Deerpark 202 US 209, Port Jervis, N.Y. 12771 in memory of Frank’s life and legacy.

He will be deeply missed, but his life remains an inspiration of loyalty, compassion, and quiet fortitude.