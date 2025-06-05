Evelyn Armstrong Lippincott

Evelyn (Pedersen) Armstrong Lippincott, 94, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2025, in Newark, Delaware.

Evelyn was born on April 24, 1931, in Brooklyn, N.Y. and spent most of the first nine years of her life living in the Norwegian neighborhood of Bay Ridge. Evelyn’s father, Thom Pedersen, was a sailor from Norway, and her mother Ingeborg (Olson) Pedersen, was from Sweden. For a short time, when she was young, her mother brought her to Sweden, where they lived for about a year and a half, allowing her to form the beginnings of life-long relationships with her relatives in both Sweden and Norway. When Evelyn was nine, her family bought a home in Goddefroy, and that is where Evelyn grew up. She treasured her memories of growing up in “the valley”. Evelyn graduated from Port Jervis High School and attended Roberts Wesleyan College, in Rochester, N.Y., where she met her first husband, Grove L. Armstrong.

Grove and Evelyn were married for 32 years, and had four children. Grove was a minister during most of that time, so the family lived where he was called to be a pastor, which included the Wilkes-Barre, Pa. region in the late 1950s and early 60s, Ironia, N.J., in the early 1970s, and later in the early 1980s, in Derry, N.H.

In 1985, Evelyn and Grove divorced. For some time, Evelyn remained in the Derry area, but then moved back to Goddefroy. She remained in that area until she married Norman Lippincott in 2001. They moved out to Tioga, in north-central Pennsylvania. They spent many happy years there together until Norman’s passing, in 2013. Evelyn continued living in the same home, taking care of herself, for many years. In December of 2024, Evelyn moved to Newark to live with one of her four sons, Carl.

Evelyn spent some months in Newark, but then, after a short illness, passed away.

During her life, Evelyn was always focused on others. As a stay-at-home mom, her main concern was that her four sons become followers of Jesus. All four of her sons have been lifelong Christians.

During those years, Evelyn extended her care beyond her own household by reaching out to neighborhood children through Child Evangelism Fellowship. As her children grew older and left home, she continued her ministry by supporting singles in the church through Bible studies and book discussions.

Later in life, after her husband Norman passed away, Evelyn embraced a new calling — maintaining heartfelt correspondence with friends and acquaintances from across the years. She viewed this as a meaningful ministry and poured herself into encouraging others through letters. In her later years at Tioga, Evelyn enjoyed participating in the Hamilton Gibson (HG) Reading Group and participated in the HG Radio Plays in front of live audiences.

Evelyn is lovingly remembered by her sons: Clifton Armstrong and his wife Maria; Gunnar Armstrong and his wife Betty; Peter-Jon Armstrong and his wife Karen; and Carl Armstrong and his wife Rebecca. She leaves behind 13 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren — with a fourth on the way — and her former spouse, Grove L. Armstrong. She was predeceased by her husband Norman Lippincott.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 14, at 3:00 p.m. at Beeson Funeral Home, 2053 Pulaski Highway, Newark, Del. A public viewing will be held prior to the funeral service, from 2:30 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.

Evelyn’s legacy of faith and compassion lives on in the lives she touched. May her memory bring comfort to those who knew her.