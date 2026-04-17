Gloria Pena, age 89, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2026, at Milford Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Milford, Pa. Born in Honduras to the late Policarpo and Carmen (Moradel) Pena, Gloria came to the United States when she was in her 30s. She lived in Sussex County and the North Carolina before moving to Pennsylvania five years ago. She was a devoted nurse, loving family member, and faithful Catholic. She dedicated her life to caring for others through her work in nursing, where she was known for her compassion, kindness, and unwavering commitment to those in need. Her gentle presence and genuine concern brought comfort to countless patients and their families. Family was at the center of her life and she shared deep and meaningful bonds with her children and relatives, offering love, support, and joy to all who knew her. She treasured time spent with family and created lasting memories filled with warmth and laughter.

She had a vibrant spirit and a love for life’s simple pleasures. She enjoyed dancing, finding happiness in movement and music, and spending time watching lively movies and television shows that brought excitement and entertainment into her life.

A woman of strong faith, she was a devoted member of the Catholic community. Her beliefs guided her life and gave her strength, hope, and peace. She will be remembered for her caring heart, joyful spirit, and the many lives she touched. Her legacy of kindness and love will live on in all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her daughter, Lourdes Maria Strom. Gloria is survived by her son, Carlos Pena of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; her brother, Jose Enrique Pena of Honduras; her sisters, Antonia Pena of Dingmans Ferry, Pa., Soyla Pena and Alicia Pena both of Honduras, and Maria Keller of Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; and her nieces and nephews whom she was very close to, Susan Mazza of Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania, Miriam Barrientos of Hamburg, N.J., Dennis Conway of Montague, N.J., and Juan Carlos Sanchez of North Carolina.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. at the Delaware Cemetery, Route 739 North in Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania on Saturday, April 18, 2026. Funeral services have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex, N.J. Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.