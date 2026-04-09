James John Bajda, 65, of Greeley Pa., passed away April 5,2026 at home. He was an electrician and worked as the maintenance supervisor for Lake Greeley Camp for many years until arthritis forced him to retire.

Jim worked hard and played hard and truly lived life. He was never boring. He loved everything outdoors including camping, snorkeling, going down the river and fishing.

He was born June 29,1959 in Jersey City, N.J., the son of the late James and Bernice Brennen. His favorite place in the world was Cape May and though he moved to Pennsylvania to marry his beloved wife, Mary Fluhr, he was always a Jersey boy at heart.

A true music lover, he enjoyed playing his guitar and listening to all kinds of music, especially his favorites, the great guitar bands like Led Zeppelin and Van Halen. He loved to cook and was known for his fantastic seafood soup.

Most of all he loved his family and leaves behind his wife, Mary; son, James; daughters, Evangeline and Isabel; goddaughter, Charlotte and furry children, Wilber and Noel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Ann’s Church, Shohola, Pa., on Saturday April 11, 2026 at 10 a.m., with Rev Ed Casey officiating. Burial will follow in St Ann’s Cemetery, Shohola, Pa.

Memorial donations may be made to St Ann’s Church, 123 Richardson Ave, Shohola, PA 18458.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford Street, Milford, PA 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).