James M. Murray

On Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025, James (Jim) M. Murray, 87, of Warwick, N.Y. and formerly of Sussex County, N.J. passed away at the Twin Cedars Assisted Living, Shohola, Pa.

The son of the late James and Alice (Green) Murray, James was born on March 18, 1938, in Jackson Heights, N.Y.

Jim was a talented photographer and avid hiker. He completed the Appalachian Trail in 1989 and created the much beloved Secret Shelter near Minisink, N.Y. At its peak, the shelter provided a beautiful spot to rest for trail hikers and day hikers as well. The shelter provided clear, clean water, a shower, an outhouse and a rustic cabin that provided shelter from the elements. At one point, there were two donkeys (Jake and Jake) that were mascots and greeters for those hikers lucky enough to meet them.

Jim also owned and renovated Stonebridge Station in Warwick, N.Y. The station hosted many events including musical performances, weddings, family reunions and also served as a studio for some of Jim’s photography sessions. Most people would likely describe Jim as an interesting character and that seems fitting as he was resilient, creative and always open and hoping to encounter or create interesting experiences.

He was loved and will be missed by family and friends. Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Patricia Jones; brother, Richard Murray; nieces, Kathy Murray and Elizabeth Jones; and nephews, Michael Murray and David Jones as well as extended family and friends.

A private memorial will be held by the family. For those wishing to remember Jim Murray, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to a charity of their choice.

