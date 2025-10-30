Joan R. Neff, 93, of Lords Valley, Pa. passed away, Oct. 27, 2025 at Delaware Valley Skilled Nursing Center, Westfall Township, Pa. She was a retired Supervisor for New York Telephone and Verizon for more than 40 years.

The daughter of the late David and Olga (Haight) Leecock, she was born Sept. 28, 1932 in Ozone Park, N.Y. She married Edward Neff on Nov. 7, 1959 in Queens, N.Y. She is predeceased by her siblings, David Leecock, Olga Simonson, Eleanor Truman, Janice Larkin, Fred Leecock, Thomas Leecock, Arthur Leecock and Billy Leecock.

Joan is survived by her husband of 66 years, Edward J. Neff. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Annemarie Leecock and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Joan loved to travel the world with her husband and they had many adventures together. The time she spent with her family in their home in Pennsylvania was what brought her the most joy. She was a loving sister and dear friend to many. She was a loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered by all for her kindness and generosity.

Cremation and services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations to honor Joan’s memory may be made to her favorite charities Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, P. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).