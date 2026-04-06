Kathryn E. Rea, a resident of Milford, Pa.,, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2026, at Achieve Nursing and Rehab, after a short illness. She was 81 years old. Kathryn was the daughter of Daniel and Helen Girardi, born on September 9, 1944, in Queens, N.Y.

Kathy and her husband, Joe Rea, were the owners of Rea Ford Inc., in Monticello, N.Y., for 33 years and operated Rea Buick in Port Jervis, N.Y., from 1988 to 2012. They were deeply committed to their work, often putting in six days a week. Kathy was affectionately known as “Mom” to many who visited the dealership, including customers and employees alike. Running the family business was a legacy they passed down to their sons.

Their hobbies included trips to casinos and raceways, and they took pride in owning several standardbred horses that raced at Monticello Racetrack, Yonkers, Tioga, and Meadowlands. In earlier years, they enjoyed spending weekends on their boat in Saratoga Springs.

Kathy is survived by her biological son, Daniel N. Russo, and his partner, Wendy L. Davis. She also leaves behind her adopted sons: Gino R. Giordano; Gerard A. Stricko and his partner, Suzanne Raponi; Thomas C. Babcock and his partner, Lisa A. Scorca; and Keith C. Brockstedt and his wife, Laura Himber Brockstedt. Her grandchildren include Joseph N. Russo, Danielle B. Russo, Dominick F. Giordano, Gino R. Giordano Jr., Michael A. Giordano, Janine M. Lancaster, Michael T. Babcock, Philip Koch and his wife, Destiny Koch, and Isabelle Reddington.

Kathy was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Joseph C. Rea.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 10, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral Home, 388 Broadway, Monticello, NY 12701.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in the name of Kathy Rea can be made to The Sullivan County ASPCA or the Pike County Humane Society.

Funeral arrangements are honorably entrusted to Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service - 845-977-6127 or visit www.zmmemorials.com.