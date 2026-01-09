Kim S. Daniels

Kim Sophia Daniels, age 69, passed away peacefully on Dec. 27, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. A devoted wife, mother, and Nanny, Kim dedicated her life to her family and to helping others.

On Aug. 8, 1956, Kim was born in Portsmouth, England to the late Frederick and Gertrude (Ayling) Whiting. Kim was the youngest of nine, having seven sisters and one brother. She was married to her loving and devoted husband, Timothy Daniels, for 44 years.

Kim worked as a customer service representative in the banking industry, where she was known for her kindness and patience. Outside of work, she was often called the ‘baby whisperer’ for her special gift for comforting and caring for children. She had a deep love for tea, collecting teapots, and celebrating her English heritage. Above all, her greatest love and accomplishment was her grandson, Bryce, whom she fondly described as the light of her life.

Beyond her professional life, Kim was a passionate supporter of Samaritan’s Purse and served for many years with Operation Christmas Child, spreading joy and hope to children around the world.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Timothy Daniels; children, Brittany O’Dell and her husband Sean and Aaron Daniels and his wife Tracy; grandchild, Bryce O’Dell; brother-in-law, Dean Daniels and his wife Anna as well as nieces and nephews.

Cremation was privately held at the convenience of the family.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Kim’s life at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, at the Calvary Chapel of Milford, 10 Buist Road, Milford, Pa. 18337 with Reverend Eddie Pinero officiating.

Kim will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched with her generosity. May she rest in peace.