Leonard Van Orden, 85, of Milford, Pa., and formerly of Kearny, N.J., passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 14, 2025.

Born in Newark, N.J., on Sept. 12, 1940, to the late Horace and Margaret (Mikulewicz) Van Orden, Len built a life defined by service to his community and devotion to his family. He enjoyed a long career in truck leasing and various sales fields, but his true legacy was found in his local involvement. He was a familiar face at the Kearny Republican Club and served his community on both the Kearny Board of Education and the Board of Health. Many also remember him for his hands-on work as a Rigger for the Kearny Crew Boathouse. He briefly served in the Army and was honorably discharged due to injury.

Len was married for 57 years to the love of his life, the late Carole Lynne Van Orden (Becker). Together, they shared a deep appreciation for their Scottish and Irish heritage. Len was often seen tailgating at Giants games, proudly wearing a custom kilt Carole had hand-sewn for him, and he never missed an opportunity to follow a local pipe band. In their later years, Len and Carole cherished their annual trips to the Outer Banks, North Carolina, returning with photo books that captured a lifetime of shared memories.

He is survived by his six children and their spouses: Leonard H. Van Orden (Laura), Gretchen Cuccio (Frank), Paul Van Orden (Marissa), Laura Rudberg (Scott), Maria Carrie (Gordon), and Quyen Leberknight (Alan).

Len was a proud grandfather to 16 grandchildren: Stephen (Laura), Samantha (Harry), Katie, Joseph, Kelly, Emily C., Ava, Emily W., Madelinh, Olivia, Oliver, Jack, Avery, Charlotte, Toby, and Claudia. He also leaves behind two great-grandchildren, Lucy Cuccio and Franklyn Fontan.

In addition to his parents and his beloved wife, Leonard was preceded in death by his siblings: Dennis “Butch” Van Orden, Penelope Van Orden, Deborah Van Orden, and Hidie Van Orden- Harkey.

Cremation was held privately at the convenience of the family. A memorial service to celebrate Len’s life will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity or Operation Smile.

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).