Luann M. Charity, age 67, passed away on March 21, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and unwavering kindness. Born on January 28, 1959, Luann lived a life centered around caring for others and leaving love and kindness wherever she went.

Luann was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Douglas B. Charity. Together, they built a life rooted in love and family that continues to live on through those she leaves behind.

She will be deeply missed by her devoted children: her son, Trevor D. Charity, his wife Deanne Charity, and their son Stellan (1) of Parma, OH; and her daughter, Kellsey Horton, her husband Kristopher Horton, and their children, Krieger (6), Kirkleigh (3), and Kixx (1), of Vermilion, OH. Being a grandmother brought Luann immense joy, and her grandchildren were truly the light of her life.Known affectionately as the “neighborhood mom,” Luann had a rare gift for making everyone feel like they belonged. Her infectious laugh, warm spirit, and playful personality left a lasting impression on all who knew her.

Luann dedicated much of her life to supporting children and families. She served as a the PTA president in various DVSD schools and worked various roles, including at Delaware Valley School District and the Gold Key Rec Room. She loved all children as if they were her own, and many were lucky enough to feel her care.

Above all, Luann was a loving and selfless mother and grandmother, spending her last years with her family in Ohio. Her strength, humor, and compassion shaped the lives of her family and everyone fortunate enough to know her.Luann’s memory will live on in the countless lives she touched. Her laughter will echo in our hearts, her kindness will guide our actions, and her love will remain a constant presence.A private family gathering to celebrate her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages acts of kindness in her honor.

Forever loved, always remembered.