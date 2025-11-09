Lynn P. Wynn

Lynn Patricia Wynn, 66 of Shohola, Pa., passed gently in the arms of Jesus on Oct. 29, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born Jan. 22, 1959, to Elizabeth Stickle and Dale Kobler in Newton, N.J., Lynn graduated from Pope John XXIII High School in Sparta N.J. in 1977. She later lived in Saint Augustine, Fla. where she worked for Ponce DeLeon Nursing home and enjoyed going to the beach. She later worked for Newton Memorial Hospital and the Homestead Nursing Home before retiring in 2012.

Lynn enjoyed camping by the Delaware River with her family and friends, going to concerts and listening to music. She spent hours helping on the farm and loved cuddling her many cats. She was a devoted follower of Jesus and faithfully attended Calvary Chapel Milford. Prior to that, she attended Peckville Assembly of God and volunteered at the food pantry.

She is survived by her loving husband Terence Wynn, her daughter Cheri Santini and husband Pete, her son David McGurgan and wife Taryn, her stepdaughters Danielle Antonucci and husband Eric, and Katherine Wynn, her sisters Robin McMahon and Nancy Hermans, sister-in-law Lauire Fiedler and husband Alan. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Peter, Ryan, Paisley, James, Cole, Miles and Blake, and four nieces and four nephews. Lynn is predeceased by her first husband, David McGurgan, mother Beth Stickle and father Dale Kobler.

Lynn was a loving wife, mother, sister, and best friend and she will be greatly missed by those that we privileged to have known her. Services will be held at Calvary Chapel Milford 10 Buist Road, Suite 101, Milford, Pa. 18337 on Nov. 13, 2025, at 10:00 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Thyca.org, Blood Cancer United.