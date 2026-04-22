Maria Marchesin, 63, of Matamoras, Pa. passed away April 14, 2026 at Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern, N.Y. She was a Customer Service Representative for Geisinger Insurance, Scranton, Pa.

She was an avid Pittsburgh Fan!

The daughter of the late Wincenty and Alice Anni (Thomas) Rafalski, she was born December 23, 1962 in Newark, N.J.

Maria is survived by her longtime companion George Chachere, two sons Trevor Walder (Steffe), Anthony Marchesin(Jasmine); sisters Veronika Ranich (Ronnie), Susanne Crawford, Jayne Judy Maltby (Roger), Carol Navitsky (Steven); grandchildren Arianna and Jason; many nieces and nephews.

Cremation and services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the New York Blood Center (www.nycbc.org).

Arrangements by Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).