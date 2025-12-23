Marian E. Foran

On Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, our loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend Marian Elizabeth Foran was welcomed into her heavenly home by her Lord and Savior.

Marian was born on Dec. 3, 1954, in Passaic, N.J., to the late Joseph and Margaret (Browne) McCarthy. She later made her home in Milford, Pa., where she was deeply connected to and invested in her community.

Marian was a highly respected and devoted member of the Women’s Republican Council for more than 30 years. For 20 of those years, she served as an elected member of the executive board in various leadership roles. The work she held closest to her heart took place during her time as President in 2013 and 2014. During this period, Marian worked collaboratively with the committee to implement meaningful bylaw changes that positively shaped the Council. Most notably, she helped lead reforms to how the March meetings were conducted — changes that remain in effect to this day.

Beyond her civic involvement, Marian found great joy in life’s simple pleasures. She loved going to the beach, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends. Above all else, she adored her grandchildren. She cherished every moment with them, especially snuggling close and making them special hot chocolate drinks topped with all their favorite treats.

Left to cherish Marian’s memory are her beloved husband of 49 years, Thomas A. Foran; her children Erin Elchenko and her husband Scott; Colleen Kaiser, and Katelyn Foran and her partner William; her grandchildren, Brenna, Braden, Shaelyn, Maeve, Declan, Fallon, Teagan, and Ciara; her sisters, Bernadette Bonanno and Margaret McCarthy Rosen; her brother, Thomas McCarthy; as well as a large and loving extended family of nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Marian will be remembered for her remarkable strength, her unwavering faith, and her fierce commitment to what she believed in. She was a force in every sense of the word — leading with conviction, courage, and clarity. Those who knew Marian always knew where they stood with her, and they admired her honesty, integrity, and steadfast presence. Her legacy of leadership, love, and resilience will live on in the many lives she touched.

Calling hours will be held at Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa. on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church, Milford, Pa. on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Joseph Manarchuck officiating.

Burial will follow in Milford Cemetery, Dingman Township, Pa.

Memorial donations may be made in honor of Marian to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 W Harford St., Milford, Pa. (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).