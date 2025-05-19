Mark Francis Petry, 59, of Milford, passed away on Monday, May 12, at the Embassy of Hearthside in State College, Pennsylvania. He was a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend.

He worked as a Computer-Aided Draftsman for the Department of Transportation in New York and then for Stelron Components in New Jersey. He was a devout parishioner of the Saint Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, Milford.

The son of Edward J. and Annette (Colantonio) Petry, Mark was born on October 5, 1965 in Middletown, New York.

Mark was predeceased by his father and great nephew Francis. He is survived by his mother, Annette; brothers, Edward and wife Linda, William and wife Cynthia, and sister, Laura and husband William. He is also survived by nephew, Joseph and wife Marie; nieces, Jennifer and husband Jeffrey, Michelle, Lauren and husband Thomas, Tiffany and husband Kevin, and Kristina; great nephews, Joseph Jr., Clark, Ryan, and Mason; great nieces, Ava, Bella, and Aubrey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church, Milford, on Saturday, May 24, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Joseph Manarchuck officiating. Burial will take place privately at the convenience of the family at St. Anastasia Cemetery, Harriman, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 200 E. High St., Milford, PA and Tri State Pregnancy Center, 105 Wheatfield Dr, Milford, PA 18337.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford Street, Milford, Pennsylvania 18337 (www.stroyanfuneralhome.com).