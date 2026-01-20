Mathew R. Albano of Milford Pa., formerly of Hewitt, N.J., passed away at his home on Jan. 8, 2026.

First son born to the late Mateo Albano and Dorothy Roberts, Mathew was born on Sept. 5, 1941, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

He attended Alexander Hamilton Technical Vocational High School where he learned his trade as a cabinet maker. But his skills were not limited to carpentry alone. He was a prolific writer and for a number of years he built scenery for the dinner theater, Neil’s New Yorker, in Mountain Lakes. Being a man of faith, one of his greatest accomplishments was in Writing and directing the musical passion play, “Were you There When...” which had a 13 year run at Queen of Peace Church, in Hewitt, N.J.

There were few limitations to Mathew’s creativity. He was blessed with the ability to inspire and develop the best in people. He was a proud and encouraging father and a loving grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Angela Albano, his brothers Albert Albano, and Joseph Farinas, his children Nicole Albano, Michael Albano, and Carrie Albano, and his Grandchildren Natalie Albano and Dylan Bolton.

A Receiving of Friends will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa 18337.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at the St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 200 E High St, Milford, Pa. 18337 with Rev. Joseph Manarchuck officiating.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Stroyan Funeral Home, 405 West Harford St., Milford, Pa 18337, www.stroyanfuneralhome.com.