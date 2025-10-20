Patricia A. Eldred

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Patricia “Pat” Ann Eldred announces her passing on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. She was born in Newton on April 24, 1942, to the late Harry and Helen (Decker) DeMott. She was 83 years old.

Patricia was proud to have been brought up at Ideal Farms, helping her father milk the cows. She attended Newton High School and graduated in 1960. Pat was previously a Cub Scout leader and a member of the Sussex United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School. A stay-at-home mother until her youngest graduated from high school, she then worked for several years at Ames Rubber and later True Value.

Despite her small stature, Pat had a big personality. She ran her home with both ferocity and love, raising three generations: her children, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. She was notorious for her baking and passed those skills on to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Many memories were made in her kitchen in addition to her famous apple and lemon merengue pies and buckeyes. Her specialties were fervently requested at every family fathering and holiday. She also passed on her knowledge of sewing and a part of her will live on in every stitch her family makes from now on.

Her legacy will live on in the hands of those she taught, the traditions she started, and the love she gave so freely to her children and grandchildren.

Patricia is survived by her significant other, Harry McDole of Sussex; her former husband and best friend Lou Eldred of Matamoras, Pennsylvania; her brother, Harry DeMott and his wife Eva of Hamburg; her daughter, Tammy Zajac and her husband Les of Matamoras, Pennsylvania; her son, Edward Eldred and his wife Nancy of Harvey’s Lake, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Erika, Veronica, Adam, Nichole, Aaron, and Danielle; and her six great-grandchildren, Samantha, Joseph, Madilyn, Victoria, Tristian, and Coleton; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brother, Alvah DeMott, and her sister, Dorothy Finigan, whom promised to accompany her through the gates of Heaven.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, October 27, 2025 at 11 a.m. at the Clove Cemetery on Rt. 23 in Wantage.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank Street (Route 23), Sussex. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.pinkelfuneralhome.com.