Patricia E. Drury, 67, of Milford, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 2, 2025. Her departure leaves a tremendous void in all the hearts who were blessed to know her.

Born Aug. 25, 1958, in Paterson, N.J. to the late Kenneth and Virginia (Bangermann) Farina, Patricia was a beloved daughter.

She was united in marriage to the late John Matthew Drury. Together, they created a loving home, raising their three children who were their whole world.

Patricia will be remembered for her unwavering faith in God, her fearless strength, and for all the love and dedication she poured into her family. She is survived by her son Jesse Drury, her daughter, Chrystal Vivirito, and her son Devin Drury. Along with her beautiful grandchildren, who were her pride and joy; Matthew Vivirito, Reily Vivirito, and Daniel Drury; as well as her siblings Kimberly Wigfall, Kenneth Farina Jr., and James Schlegel.

There are no words that can fully express, define, or truly capture, the love that surrounded her. Her memory will be eternal through the Legacy of those whom she loved most.

“Even though she isn’t here, she is watching over her loved ones, loving them over and over” - Reily Vivirito (beloved granddaughter)

Cremation was privately held at the convenience of the family.

